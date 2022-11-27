The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals 2022
Whether you're going back to school, starting a new job, taking up a new gaming hobby, looking for an unbeatable gift idea, or just want to treat yourself to something new, shopping for a new laptop can be exciting. Add in all the Cyber Monday red tags, and the process can quickly become overwhelming. Earlier this month, we uncovered some sweet Black Friday deals, but now it's time for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2022. There is always a multitude of factors that play in to picking the best new laptop for you, but here are a few leads on where to find the best laptop values in tomorrow's shopping blitz.
At Best Buy, a jackpot of a sale awaits for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch touch screen with 16 gigabytes of RAM, which was originally listed at $1,599.99 but is now at $999.99. That $600 pitch is this store's most significant Cyber Monday sale on Microsoft laptops, but we also see the same Surface model with half the RAM for $699.99 — that's $400 less than original retail price.
For other significant Best Buy Surface sales, there's $250 off the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM and $300 off from the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage. And finally, one of the best deals is on the Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM — that one is $330 off, an unmissable price cut from $929.99 to $599.99.
Cyber Monday gaming laptop scores
The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop was awarded as one of our preferred affordable gaming laptops of 2022, and Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy slash the price even further. Through the online retailer, this ASUS model falls from $1,079.99 to $699.99. Something about the removal of the comma makes anything seem like a much more reasonable investment! Another ASUS deal at Best Buy brings us the ROG Zephyrus 144Hz 14-inch gaming laptop with 16 gigabytes of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics chip for $500 off — that's $899.99 rather than $1,399.99.
Directly through Lenovo, there are a few some impressive laptop deals. You can save a whopping $2,010.00 on the ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 14-inch in storm gray color for a grand total of $849. There's over $2,200 to be saved on the same model, but in black. Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 14-inch is 65% off — that pitches the price by $2,350.00 to $1,259.00.
Target's only Cyber Monday specific deal is for the HP Victus 15.6-inch 144Hz gaming laptop, which was originally listed for $829.99 but has fallen to $589.99. That's another gaming laptop that earned a spot on our best affordable gaming laptop rank. However, there are a number of unspecified sales and clearance deals that slash laptop prices by as much as $500 at Target, such as the Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop with 8 gigabytes of RAM for $249.99.