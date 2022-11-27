The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals 2022

Whether you're going back to school, starting a new job, taking up a new gaming hobby, looking for an unbeatable gift idea, or just want to treat yourself to something new, shopping for a new laptop can be exciting. Add in all the Cyber Monday red tags, and the process can quickly become overwhelming. Earlier this month, we uncovered some sweet Black Friday deals, but now it's time for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2022. There is always a multitude of factors that play in to picking the best new laptop for you, but here are a few leads on where to find the best laptop values in tomorrow's shopping blitz.

At Best Buy, a jackpot of a sale awaits for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch touch screen with 16 gigabytes of RAM, which was originally listed at $1,599.99 but is now at $999.99. That $600 pitch is this store's most significant Cyber Monday sale on Microsoft laptops, but we also see the same Surface model with half the RAM for $699.99 — that's $400 less than original retail price.

For other significant Best Buy Surface sales, there's $250 off the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM and $300 off from the Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage. And finally, one of the best deals is on the Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch touch screen with 8 gigabytes of RAM — that one is $330 off, an unmissable price cut from $929.99 to $599.99.