The Best Affordable Gaming Laptops Of 2022

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is the most affordable gaming laptop on this list. Despite its low price, it has some pretty powerful internal specs. There's an Intel Core i5-10300H processor with speeds up to 4.5 GHz and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 gigabytes of dedicated GDDR6 RAM, all working together to create silky graphics and speedy performance.

Then, you'll start off with 8 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage via an NVMe M.2 SSD, but there's room to upgrade once you've saved up the money. You can swap out either of your existing sticks of RAM for one or two with a higher capacity. There's an extra slot for another M.2 SSD, too, giving you plenty of future storage space for all your favorite games.

The 1080p 15.6-inch display is large and sharp enough to fully immerse you in any game, but there's also an HDMI 2.0 port in case you want to connect your laptop to a TV. The IPS-type display can reach refresh rates up to 144Hz, and there's a built-in 7.1-channel surround sound experience, so you're all set to game away on your laptop without connecting another display.

In addition to that HDMI port, there's also an Ethernet port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 2.5mm audio jack, a Kensington lock, and the proprietary power port. The 90Wh battery lasts over 12.5 hours with just video playback. The TUF Gaming F15 is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Windows 11 Home, a keyboard with RGB backlighting, and it weighs over 5 pounds.