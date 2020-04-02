Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops pack new Intel Core H-Series

Acer has revealed two new performance notebooks, the Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5, each targeting gamers hungry for Intel’s new 10th Gen Core H-Series processors. Headed to the US in May, the new laptops pair Intel’s latest silicon with NVIDIA graphics and WiFi 6.

Acer Predator Triton 500

The beefier of the two new notebooks, the Predator Triton 500 pulls out all the stops. It combines the 10th Gen CPUs with a choice of up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or 2070 SUPER GPUs. They’re driving a 15.6-inch display, with an optional 300Hz IPS panel with 3ms overdrive.

That supports 100-percent of the sRGB color gamut, together with NVIDIA G-SYNC. Inside, there’s a Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i wireless controller, E3100G Ethernet controller, and Control Center 2.0 for managing network performance. Memory is up to 32GB of DDR4, while there’s up to 2TB of NVMe RAID 0 SSD storage.

Battery life is rated at up to 7.5 hours, while for cooling Acer has dropped in its Vortext Flow technology. That has a full three custom-engineered fans, automatically controlled according to performance load. There’s an all-metal 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, too, which has serrated edges, winglets, and a curved fin; Acer says it’s all enough for up to a 45-percent increase in airflow. Factor in five heat pipes, and thermal performance increases by a third compared to 2019’s machine.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 will go on sale in May, priced from $2,199.99. Full configurations haven’t been detailed yet, but as an example the Triton 500 (PT515-52-77P9) will have the 300Hz IPS screen, Core i7-10750H, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB SSD, and be priced at $2,599.99.

Acer Nitro 5

More affordable, the Nitro 5 strikes a balance between performance and the hit on your wallet. It can be had with up to 10th Gen Core i7 processors and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory across two user-accessible DIMM slots. Storage is up to 1TB of HDD along with up to two M.2 PCIe SSDs.

On the graphics side, you can have either a GeForce RTX 2060 or either the GeForce GTX 1650Ti or 1650. The screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel, with a choice of 144Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The screens cover 72-percent of the NTSC color space, and have a brightness of 300 nits.

Inside, there’s a dual-fan system and four heat vents; it’s enough, Acer says, for a 25-percent improvement in thermal management over the 2019 model. Intel WiFi 6 AX201 and Killer Ethernet E2600 are available, also new this year.

The Nitro 5 will go on sale in May, priced from $749.99. Again, exact configurations are yet to be announced, but as an example the Nitro 5 (AN515-55-52KW) will have the 120Hz IPS screen, a Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, and be priced at $899.99.