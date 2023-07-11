10 Of The Best Prime Day Tech Deals You Won't Want To Miss Out On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the most wonderful time of the year — that is, if you're looking for big discounts on Amazon. The online retailer's Prime Day kicked off July 11 and will continue until July 12. Though there have been exceptions, Prime Day, which first launched in 2015, is an annual sale typically held some time in mid-July, and this year is no exception. The "holiday" includes big discounts, marked by impossible-to-miss red badges on Amazon's website. These lower prices aren't limited to any individual brands or even types of products — you can find a deal in pretty much every major category in the store, including clothing, books, kitchenware, pet supplies, and more.
Tech products, of course, are also included in Prime Day's big sale. Whether they are smaller products that are typically found for less than $50, or major big-ticket appliances, chances are that you can find something that is cheaper than it was yesterday. Discounts can range from 10% to 50% off, and more. With so many deals available, you may not know where to begin, so here are 10 of the best Prime Day tech deals you'll want to take advantage of before it's too late. Don't be surprised if you end up getting sucked into even more good deals once you start shopping.
Apple products
Even though Apple has its own online store, and the company is a major rival to Amazon in a lot of ways, that doesn't mean you can't find new Apple products on the retail website. Even better, many of these Apple products can be found on sale during the Prime Day event. That includes everything from multiple generations and models of AirPods to more niche products like the Apple Pencil.
Even pricier products, like Apple's iPad and iPad Air tablets, are currently discounted. If you're looking for a new laptop, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the Prime Day deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air. Despite being an older model, its M1 chip gives it plenty of power and performance, even though it's small and lightweight. Apple promises 18 hours of battery life, and the computer comes with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, Touch ID, an HD webcam, and a 13" Retina Display. The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is currently 25% off its $1000 retail price, so you can buy one today for just $749.99.
One cool thing about newer MacBooks is that, if you're wearing your Apple Watch, your laptop will automatically unlock when you open it. If you're in need of a new Apple Watch, there are multiple deals on Amazon right now. One of the biggest is for the 45mm-sized Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, which is 28% off and currently priced at $309.99. That's over $120 off and a great deal for one of the best smartwatches on the market.
Smart TVs
Smart TVs, especially the good ones, can be one of the biggest purchases you'll make in a given year. That's why they're always one of the go-to products to get during a holiday sale, whether it's Black Friday or Prime Day. Amazon is offering plenty of deals on some of the best-known brands. These sales apply to multiple screen sizes, so today is a great day to replace the giant TV in your living room or the small one you keep in the guest bedroom.
One of the best deals you'll want to take advantage of today is the 34% discount on The Frame television. Samsung's popular product is a QLED 4K TV that can look exactly like a piece of artwork when you're not using it, a perfect combination of hi-tech and classy home decor. The 55-inch model is $987 for Prime Day, over $500 off its normal retail price. If you've been thinking of buying The Frame, today's the day.
If you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, then you can't go wrong with the Pioneer 50-inch UHD Smart Fire TV. While it doesn't showcase the most state-of-the-art optics, it more than gets the job done with 4K Dolby Vision resolution, an Alexa voice remote, and a built-in Fire TV OS. Best of all, the Pioneer 50-inch UHD Smart Fire TV is more than half off its usual price and can be bought today at just $199.99.
Speakers
Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up discounted audio gear, especially headphones and earbuds. If you've already got a pair that's working for you and don't need an upgrade just yet, you might want to think about investing in some new speakers instead, as they can be more expensive and they're not typically advertised as front-and-center as headphones are.
After all, summertime typically means barbecues and pool parties, so you'll want something that can play music for everybody, not just yourself. A great option for parties or a day at the beach is the JBL Xtreme 2, a portable, waterproof speaker that pairs easily with your phone, tablet, or computer. It's got a very durable build, despite being lightweight, and is rated IPX7, so you won't have to worry about getting it wet. Plus, it has a 15-hour playtime battery life, which means it should last throughout your festivities without needing a charge. Currently, the JBL Xtreme 2 has a whopping 65% discount, and you can buy one at its Prime Day price of $149.99.
If you're looking for a cooler, more vintage-looking speaker, then you'll love the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker. Small enough to carry around, but perfect for the home, the wireless speaker looks like an old-school amp you may have used in your garage band days. Its Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX capabilities allow for lossless wireless sound up to 30 feet, and it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening as well. For Prime Day, the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker is half off, so it's priced at just $189.99.
Video Doorbells
Video doorbells are one of those useful, techy products that you may want but still haven't gotten around to buying, because they're not super essential. However, once you have one, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Video doorbells conveniently monitor your porch or front door area for packages, guests, and more. They also make it easier to handle deliveries and surprise visits, because you'll be able to see who is at the door, and speak with them, without getting up from another room, or even your backyard.
Two video doorbell products are Ring and Blink. Both are owned by Amazon, but they typically come at different price points, so you can choose which one is right for you, based on your needs and budget. Fortunately, both are on sale for Prime Day. The Blink Video Doorbell is cheaper and has fewer features, though it does offer impressive battery life; you can go over two years without needing to swap its battery. It's currently 50% off and available for $47.49. The Venetian Bronze model of the Ring Video Doorbell can give your front door a classier look and includes features like improved motion detection, audio privacy, and privacy zones, and enhanced night vision. It's also half off for Prime Day, and currently priced at $99.99.
Amazon products
While you can find plenty of Prime Day deals for all sorts of products and many major brand names, the sale is especially advantageous if you're in the market for some Amazon products. That's not limited to tech, either; these days, AmazonBasics makes everything from clothes to kitchenware. But Amazon's more well-known products, like Fire tablets and TVs, can be found at huge discounts on Prime Day.
The company originally made its name as an online bookstore, so it makes sense that its line of Kindles is still some of the best e-readers on the market. Several Kindle models are on sale for Prime Day, and one of the best deals is for the Kindle Paperwhite, which is 36% off and can be purchased for $89.99. The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, 300 ppi, glare-free display and 8 GB of memory, as well as 10 weeks of battery life. Plus, it's waterproof. If you need a new e-reader, you can't go wrong with the Paperwhite.
Amazon is also synonymous with its Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers, which are also deeply discounted on Prime Day. One of its newest models is the Echo Pop, a small smart speaker that has fewer sensors than the Echo Dot but still provides decent enough sound and voice detection. If you're looking for a functional smart speaker for smaller rooms in the house, the Echo Pop can fill that niche. Plus, it has cute, aesthetically-pleasing shape and color options. It's currently 55% off for Prime Day, so you can try one out for $17.99. That's cheap enough to put one in every room in the house if you wanted to.