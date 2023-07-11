10 Of The Best Prime Day Tech Deals You Won't Want To Miss Out On

Even though Apple has its own online store, and the company is a major rival to Amazon in a lot of ways, that doesn't mean you can't find new Apple products on the retail website. Even better, many of these Apple products can be found on sale during the Prime Day event. That includes everything from multiple generations and models of AirPods to more niche products like the Apple Pencil.

Even pricier products, like Apple's iPad and iPad Air tablets, are currently discounted. If you're looking for a new laptop, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the Prime Day deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air. Despite being an older model, its M1 chip gives it plenty of power and performance, even though it's small and lightweight. Apple promises 18 hours of battery life, and the computer comes with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, Touch ID, an HD webcam, and a 13" Retina Display. The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is currently 25% off its $1000 retail price, so you can buy one today for just $749.99.

One cool thing about newer MacBooks is that, if you're wearing your Apple Watch, your laptop will automatically unlock when you open it. If you're in need of a new Apple Watch, there are multiple deals on Amazon right now. One of the biggest is for the 45mm-sized Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, which is 28% off and currently priced at $309.99. That's over $120 off and a great deal for one of the best smartwatches on the market.