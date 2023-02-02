How To Install A Ring Doorbell And What You Should Know Before You Start

Before installing a Ring Doorbell, it's essential to know the technical specifications and requirements. First, you should check the wiring in your home to ensure it is compatible with the doorbell. Wired Ring Doorbells require a doorbell transformer that provides 8V and 24V AC only at 50/60Hz, according to Ring. If your home doesn't have an existing doorbell transformer, you must install one or purchase a model that has a rechargeable battery — most of which are advertised to last anywhere from 6 to 12 months.

Next, you should determine the best location for your Ring Doorbell. The company recommends placing the camera at least 5-7 feet off the ground, within a direct line of sight to the front door, and with a clear view of the entrance. In addition, if any plants or ornaments are blocking your view, you should consider clearing them.

Regarding internet connectivity, the Ring Doorbell requires a stable Wi-Fi connection with a minimum upload speed of 2 Mbps. It is also essential to ensure that your router is within range of the camera, as a weak or unstable connection can affect the performance of your camera. In addition, Ring cameras come with a free 30-day trial of the Ring Protect Plan, which provides cloud storage for your videos. After the trial period, you can subscribe to the plan or store your videos locally on a microSD card.