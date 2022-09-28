Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button

Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.

While the new cameras have plenty of features of their own, they seem to pair heavily with the motion detection system Amazon released last year. Amazon claims its new Spotlight Cam Pro will offer more "accurate and refined" detection when coupled with its "3D Motion Detection" system. From the information it has provided, the system will cut down on false alerts and has some other exciting features too. By using a number of "radar sensors," the company says its camera will be able to guess the route a visitor took on the way to your door. This feeds into an aerial "bird's eye view" map which can display all of the movements Ring has detected across your property.

Detection thresholds can be altered, and private zones where the Ring system will not detect anything can be added. Motion alerts will appear on your linked mobile device, but if you want to make the most of the system's new features, you will need a Ring Protect Plan.