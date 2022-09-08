Things You Never Knew Your Ring Doorbell Could Do

Since its launch in 2014, the Ring doorbell has quickly become one of the best selling smart home devices in America. At first, it was little more than a button-actuated video camera with phone connectivity, but over the years, Ring has added an entire suite of smart features to make it much more than that. There is now a range of different Ring models available, from the $65 Video Wired Doorbell to the $350 Video Doorbell Elite. Each one comes with a different suite of smart features included, and buyers who want to make use of all of Ring's smart technology will need to splash out for the Elite.

However, even the classic Video Doorbell has had a number of new smart features added over the past year or two, so current Ring owners who haven't recently checked what their device can do might be missing out. Fear not though, as we've rounded up a selection of the best features and tricks that should help you get the most out of your Ring device.