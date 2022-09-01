Ring Intercom Gives Your Door Buzzer A Smart Home Upgrade

In a press release, Ring revealed how its Intercom will act as an upgrade to its conventional counterpart. For starters, allowing entry to your home from anywhere is possible using the Intercom's Remote Unlock feature via the Ring app. It can also "auto-verify" certain people to enter your home under certain conditions. For example, expected guests can enter your pad with digital keys that you provide them with, while Amazon delivery drivers can be given access only during the allotted time period that you specify. When used with the Ring app, users can keep tabs on things like the number of Intercom interactions and remote access usage, and they can even take back access from friends constantly disturbing their "me time."

Now, Ring's products are known to integrate well with other smart home accessories, and the same goes for its Intercom which can "work seamlessly" with some Alexa-enabled devices as well. This makes hands-free intercom access possible for users around its vicinity. Although it does need recharging, not to mention an existing intercommunication system just to function, at least using it won't require any additional subscriptions whatsoever. As for pricing, the Ring Intercom costs £119.99 ($139) alone or with a Quick-Release charging station and extra battery bundle for £149.99 ($174). Availability in the UK begins on September 28, with shipping starting on October 26. U.S. buyers, on the other hand, will have to wait until next year.