What Happens To Your Ring Doorbell When The Power Goes Out?

For apartment dwellers and homeowners, Amazon's Ring doorbell is a useful smart device that is designed to keep you safe. It is triggered when it senses motion in front of it, or when someone rings the doorbell. By using an app, you can see who's at your door, even when you're not home (via Lifewire).

Users love Rinh because it's a beefed-up version of a regular doorbell that offers beneficial features like extra security. When it comes to power, Ring devices can be hardwired just like a normal doorbell or battery-powered. They also have to be connected to your Wi-fi network in order for them to work. Although these devices are a popular replacement for traditional doorbells — many have questioned if they will still work if there are blackouts or if power is cut off for a period of time. Let's take a look and see what happens to your Ring when there is no power, and what you can do to restore it.