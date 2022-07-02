What Happens To Your Ring Doorbell When The Power Goes Out?
For apartment dwellers and homeowners, Amazon's Ring doorbell is a useful smart device that is designed to keep you safe. It is triggered when it senses motion in front of it, or when someone rings the doorbell. By using an app, you can see who's at your door, even when you're not home (via Lifewire).
Users love Rinh because it's a beefed-up version of a regular doorbell that offers beneficial features like extra security. When it comes to power, Ring devices can be hardwired just like a normal doorbell or battery-powered. They also have to be connected to your Wi-fi network in order for them to work. Although these devices are a popular replacement for traditional doorbells — many have questioned if they will still work if there are blackouts or if power is cut off for a period of time. Let's take a look and see what happens to your Ring when there is no power, and what you can do to restore it.
How do blackouts affect your Ring doorbell?
After a blackout, it may take some time for your Ring doorbell to get back on the grid, and start functioning normally again. However, a deep dive into various online community forums for Ring users show that some have complained that their devices will not work after the power returns. A power outage can affect Ring's Wi-Fi connectivity and may affect routers due to missing or scrambled settings.
One of the most common issues for their malfunctioning work is due to power surges. These occur when electricity flow stops and starts again due to faulty wiring or blackouts. Ring devices are mostly unaffected when electricity is off, but when power is restored, the sudden increase in voltage can damage them (via Tara Energy). Plus, these surges can cause complete burnout. When this happens, your Ring is damaged beyond repair and needs to be replaced (via Just Energy).
How can you restore power?
According to Ring's website, there are ways you can get power back to your Ring if you're having problems turning it back on. You can try deleting and reinstalling the app after a power outage, or you can reset the device. On a community forum for Ring users, they advise users to perform resets to push and hold the orange set-up button for 20 seconds, then release it. Afterward, they can try again to see if their device works. If those steps don't work Ring also recommends a factory reset of your device to get them back online. A factory reset will delete all previously saved settings including passwords, so you would need to make new ones.
Other suggestions include unplugging and plugging back in your Ring device and resetting the router. You can also close the Ring app, turn off your smartphone, and then hit the restart button. If none of these tactics work, you can get additional help from Ring Support to troubleshoot your problems.