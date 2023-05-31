Amazon Echo Pop Review: An Alexa Speaker That Looks Nice And Talks Back

You're probably aware of Amazon's Echo lineup. What started out as one towering smart speaker a few years back is now a series of speakers in a variety of shapes, a few devices with video displays, and a strange little thing you can clip into your car. The array of strangely shaped devices has just expanded with the Echo Pop, a new smart speaker that's shaped like half a coconut or a dimmed-out Bat Signal spotlight if you're imaginative enough.

Either way, it's a unique-looking addition to Amazon's smart speaker lineup and offers yet another option to people who are either building or expanding a smart home. It retails at around $40 if you're paying full price, and is similar to the Echo Dot lineup in terms of both price and features. If you're familiar with the Dot, you'll probably appreciate the numerous comparisons we've made throughout this piece. If you aren't, you should probably read up on the fourth and fifth generations of the device before making a purchase. Even if you like the sound of the Pop, and are intent on an Alexa-based smart home, they are both direct alternatives that should really be considered. Amazon provided us with an Echo Pop for the purposes of this review.