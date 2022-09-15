The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: You Get What You Pay For

Amazon has a wide array of devices at low price points. Some of these devices are pretty good — Alexa is a perfectly adequate smart home system, Fire TV is a nice home entertainment centerpiece, and the Kindle has pushed the popularity of e-Readers to a whole new level. So what about Amazon's attempt to corner a chunk of the tablet market?

Starting with the positives, the Amazon Fire 7 can be very cheap. If you time it correctly, the Kindle Fire 7 is available at a startlingly low price. Simply wait one of Amazon's major sale periods, and you can pick the edition with 16 GB of storage up for $59.99 or pay $79.99 for the 32 GB version. But let's be honest, Amazon's in-house products are like Domino's Pizza. Nobody pays the sticker price for them. Just wait for Prime Day, Black Friday, or even a random weekend in March, and you'll see up to 55% knocked off the Fire 7's list price. At that point, it may be worth taking a gamble on. It is also worth noting you can expand the tablet's storage up to a terabyte with a micro SD card.

There's both a version with ads and an ad-free edition. Amazon does this with several of its devices these days. You have three colors to choose from: black, denim (blue), and rose (pink). Amazon's tablet has 2 GB of RAM, double what the previous version had, a "30% faster processor," and up to 10 hours of battery life. It boasts a wide selection of apps and plays well with its own services — including Amazon Kids and Kindle. But how does it really hold up?