Here's When Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kicks Off

Have you been eyeing something on Amazon, but you're not quite ready to commit to the purchase just yet? Amazon Prime Day might just be the occasion that tips the scales for you and countless other shoppers who like to score some good discounts. The sale usually lasts for a couple of days and offers a slew of discounts on some of the most popular products Amazon has to offer. That's a pretty wide selection that encompasses all kinds of products, ranging from clothing to electronics. Seeing as Amazon Prime Day only takes place once a year around Amazon's birthday, you don't have long before the sale begins — and this year, Amazon stretches out the sales to start as early as June 21.

Amazon seems to be going all-out this Prime Day. Not only are some of the sales set to start weeks in advance of the two-day savings event, but the company is also hosting a sweepstakes to encourage supporting small businesses that sell their products through Amazon. The prizes are quite exciting, including tickets to the Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to various music experiences, a meet-and-greet with the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and Amazon gift cards. Participating in the giveaway is easy — all you have to do is look out for the Small Business Badge during the event. For every $1 spent on eligible small business products between June 21 and July 11, you'll be given another chance to win one of the prizes Amazon had prepared. Keep in mind that only the Amazon gift cards will be a global prize, and the other prizes are limited to U.S. customers.