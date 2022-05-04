Amazon Just Made A Big Android Change To Evade Google's Fees

The media frenzy and legal proceedings may have died down a bit, but the controversy surrounding app stores and digital content distribution channels still rages on, often behind the scenes and with hushed tones. For example, Google has put its foot down hard on its 30% tax, though it is only putting pressure on large companies, not indie developers and content creators. Unfortunately, it's end-users who will get the short end of the stick as usual, especially when they are forced to change their habits and workflows because companies on either side are playing a tug-of-war on profits and fees, no matter the consequences for their customers.

The 30% cut that app stores like Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store take has always been a controversial and highly contested one. In recent years, some of these platforms reduced those fees but only for a certain class of apps and developers. Compounding matters is how these stores traditionally required that apps only use their first-party billing system for every in-app purchase made. While many courts have practically ruled those monopolies illegal, Google is ironically going in the opposite direction and enforcing its Google Play Billing.

It has always been Google Play's rule that any app offering digital purchases should use Google Play Billing, but the company only started enforcing that last month. The one concession Google made is that the usual tax has been reduced to 15% but only for the first $1 million earned each year. Anything above that $1 million limit means the developer or company will have to fork over the full 30%, which is why the likes of Amazon are suddenly changing the way users can access or buy digital content.