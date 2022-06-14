5 Amazon Echo Features That You Should Enable

If you're an Echo owner who has consigned your device to collecting dust in a forgotten corner of your house, or are using it to play music or set timers — you're not alone. Half of all Echo users surveyed by Amazon show that most people underutilize this powerful device and do not bother using many of its features (via The Verge).

For the uninitiated, Echo devices were originally smart speakers developed by Amazon. They are connected to Alexa, which is Amazon's voice assistant and allows you to control smart devices in your home. Since its initial release in 2014, Echo devices have evolved to be more than just smart speakers. It has spawned features such as screens, earbuds, wall clocks, and even eyeglass frames (via PC Mag). These devices have tons of functions for anyone who wants to use automation to make their life easier and more convenient. If you want to learn more ways to use your Echo, we've compiled a list of features that can help make your life better: