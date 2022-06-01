How To Fix OLED Screen Burn-In

OLED TVs produce exceptionally rich colors and deep blacks, due to the self-lit nature of each pixel. However, OLEDs come with one major drawback: screen burn-in, which is when an OLED TV's organic pixels are rendered permanently unable to display anything other than a specific image. Burn-in can occur when the same image is displayed on a screen for too much time without much or any variation, and it can be caused by an interface element in a video game or a static news reel on a TV station. This is a bit different from image retention, in the sense that burn-in is completely permanent, whereas image retention should be able to be reversed by lowering the brightness on your TV or activating any anti-burn-in features available on your device. Image retention could also be reversible through regular use, just as long as it hasn't yet advanced to burn-in.

It's important to remember that once burn-in occurs, there's no way to fully reverse it. You may need to replace your entire panel or device in order to resolve the problem. At best, you can employ preventative measures to stop it from happening in the first place. That said, there are a few ways that you can prevent the advancing of burn-in on your OLED display.