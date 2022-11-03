Meet Matter: Why This Smart Home Savior Is Worth Paying Attention To

The 2000s-vintage dream of the smart home, every service and appliance interconnected to provide seamless service tailored to suit every user's need, has proven tricky to realize. Plenty of people bought into the concept, but the result has been less a unified solution than a patchwork of glitchy, incompatible oddities. Even major players in the field like Google and Apple have pushed their own protocols at the expense of others, creating software conflicts and embarrassing corner cases where smart players spend real money on tech that flat doesn't work.

In short, the Internet of Things currently consists of many interesting Things that don't quite Internet. Every player in the market has its own standard to sell, so nobody's standard fully delivers on the promise of an autonomous, user-friendly digital home. What's to do? Meet Matter.

Matter is simply a software protocol allowing smart home elements to network with one another. It's the flagship product of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, a group of tech companies that have committed to using the Matter protocol in their smart home and IoT technology going forward. CSA membership is substantial: companies from Apple, Google, and Samsung to IKEA and Kroger have signed up. Is that the solution, then? Can Matter fix the Internet of Things?