This $330 Smart Lock Sold By Apple Has A Worrying Vulnerability

When we took a look at Level's new Lock+ offering in October, we observed as follows: "Spending a million dollars on network security does no good if bad actors can breach the target's physical security with a $10 crowbar."

At the time, we meant it as a compliment. Level had just announced that Lock+ would be an Apple exclusive, committing to a new level of integration with iOS' onboard security tools, particularly the Home Keys feature. Apple has solid digital security credentials, Home Keys seemed to work, the original Level Lock was fairly popular, and the whole concept of a networked solution that also delivered physical, wood-and-metal security sounded like the future.

Unfortunately for Apple and Level, however, it looks like somebody went and bought that crowbar. More accurately, popular YouTuber LockPickingLawyer tested the Level Lock with a rake and a wave tool, then with a bump key, rubber rebound ring, and a hammer. Both are simple, widely used lockpicking techniques, and both had the lock open in seconds. Not good.