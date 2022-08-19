Amazon Echo Features You Probably Didn't Know Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We live in an era of smart devices. With smart homes going mainstream, speakers and smart displays are becoming the hubs for our new smart lives. The great thing is that these speakers can do much more than just turn your lights on. One such smart speaker is the Amazon Echo.

Amazon Echo may seem like a run-of-the-mill smart speaker, but it has a lot of tricks up its sleeves. There are many great Amazon Echo features, but most people use only a few. The secret to these features is Amazon's digital voice assistant, Alexa, which powers these devices. Amazon bundles Alexa with a whole bunch of "skills." Think of these as the links between a voice command and an action the smart speaker can carry out. Additionally, there are a lot of skills that have been made by users, adding even more functionality to the Amazon Echo. Here are the Amazon Echo features you probably didn't know existed.