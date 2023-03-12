5 Amazon Features That Will Change The Way You Shop Online

Shopping online has revolutionized the consumer experience. 2022 saw eCommerce rise to another new height, with 14.8% of retail sales taking place online rather than in store. This amounted to $1.07 trillion in total sales at digital outlets, according to Zippia. While shopping is done all across the internet, Amazon accounts for a staggering piece of the pie. In 2021, 50% of American eCommerce flowed through the giant. Amazon provides easy access to millions of products as well as a plethora of digital services that can make living a digital lifestyle a breeze. Despite dipping to 168 million in 2022 from 170 million Prime subscribers in the United States at the end of 2021, it has continued to be one of the preeminent online retailers for virtually anything a shopper might need.

Amazon isn't just a shopper's paradise, however. Its Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's largest cloud infrastructure provider, making it a major player in the success of many other businesses as well. With all the products and data that Amazon brings to bear, the company offers shoppers a wealth of benefits and favorable features. Amazon Prime is the most visible of these add-ins to the eCommerce experience that a shopper can enjoy while browsing the Amazon digital storefront, but it's by no means the only feature that improves the user experience.