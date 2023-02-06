The Hidden Costs Of 'Buy Now Pay Later' Apps

The realm of personal finance has always been inundated with innovative ways to make purchases and leverage capital. From the establishment of credit, to the use of collateralized assets to increase buying power, finance and new ideas go hand in hand. This can be seen in the cryptocurrency world where new crossover perks are making their way into consumers' hands, as well.

The world of personal finance is often exciting, offering up new ways to invest, save, and purchase virtually anything. But these leaps forward can come at a cost — sometimes a substantial one. With the advent of lax financial regulation and the use of mortgage-backed securities as a financial trading instrument, the U.S. housing market went up in flames in 2008 (via Investopedia).

"Buy now pay later" apps are seemingly the next big thing in personal financial management. Alongside a transformation in the way that consumers save (with investment apps directly accessible by phone) and physically pay for things with phones as well, this easy to access line of credit is hugely popular. It's easy to see why, but what may be a little less obvious is the potential trouble that a user may face if they aren't careful with the financial mobility that these tools can provide.