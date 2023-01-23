Banks Team To Create Digital Payment Wallet Competitor To Apple Pay And PayPal

The banking industry is still fighting hard to keep the status quo that allows millions to entrust them with their finances. That status has to some extent been threatened by the rise of blockchain-powered, decentralized finance. However, you can also point to regular disruptions by more traditionally operated institutions aiming to undercut the banking space with more consumer-friendly policies and intuitive services.

Recent controversies haven't helped their cause — such as how millions of Bank of America customers were horrified by apparent account drainages, which was later discovered to be operational errors caused by tech faults that delayed Zelle transactions being posted, per Fox Business. Although the issue was swiftly fixed, it was a scary reminder that even the biggest banks aren't completely immune to issues and financial scares.

But contrary to popular belief, banks aren't all evil. They're businesses at the end of the day, and it's always in their best interest to look out for their customers. In fact, they've gone out of their way to bring us ubiquitous personal money transfer platforms like Zelle, which many now swear by as a key convenience feature of their accounts. Apparently, they're doubling down on that strategy with another incoming digital payments platform.