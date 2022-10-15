Zelle Vs Venmo: Which Is The Better Payment App?

Speed and convenience are the primary offers of both Venmo and Zelle. Both exist to make it easier to transfer money, such as sending a friend some money to reimburse them for drinks or gas. However, there are some big differences between them, and one option may be better for some users than the other.

Zelle is fundamentally a user-friendly system for transfers between bank accounts; it is integrated with a number of banks and credit unions, according to the company's website, and it also works with a companion mobile app. Users who are sent money but don't have a bank account integrated with Zelle can instead link their debit card to the app alongside their phone number to receive the funds. Most transfers happen "in minutes," according to the company, though users must have a checking or savings account to use the platform. As well, Zelle doesn't charge fees to send and receive money.

Because it is a standalone service rather than a bank-based application, Venmo does things differently. Transfers are free between Venmo users if the money is sent from a bank account or debit card, but transferring money from a credit card will cost 3% of the total. According to the Venmo Help Center, transfers take one to three days to reach the recipient unless the sender pays a 1.75% fee for an instant transfer.