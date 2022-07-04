How To Set Up Apple Pay Across Your Devices

Setting up Apple Pay can be very daunting, especially if it's your first time using iOS devices. However, the process becomes easy if you know exactly what to do and in what order. But before you start, here is a quick introduction to Apple's payments portal and how it works. Essentially, Apple Pay is the company's free-to-use digital payments service built into devices like its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. To use the service, you have to store a digital version of your credit card and/or debit card in the Apple Wallet app, which is secure. The Cupertino-based tech giant mentions that it tokenizes the card details, hence all of the transactions are completely safe.

Once you've set up Apple Pay on a device, you can use it to pay for online shopping, in-app purchases, offline transactions at the grocery store or the gas station, and for other things where the platform is supported. Additionally, you can send and receive money via the Apple Messages app if you have Apple Pay in place. Moreover, the service is a one-stop solution for all Apple users who prefer making digital or contactless transactions, not to mention that it eliminates the need to download third-party wallets. With that in mind, here's how to set up your Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay.