Here's Our First Look At Apple's Tap To Pay In Action

Apple introduced a tap-to-pay system in February that enables contactless payment between two iPhones, essentially turning the phones into contactless payment terminals. The system is yet to go live commercially, but the company is already running a full-fledged soak test of the tech at its Apple Park visitor center in Cupertino. A Twitter user shared a video from the retail outlet at Apple's headquarters showcasing the iPhone tap-to-pay feature in action.

In the video, a customer can be seen making an Apple Pay payment by simply touching their iPhone against another iPhone held by an Apple staffer. Apple's solution aims to remove the hassle of managing a payment terminal from the equation for everyone from small businesses to large-scale retailers. In addition to Apple Pay, the tap-to-pay system will also facilitate contactless payment for debit/credit cards and other wallet solutions as well.

Stripe is among the first companies to engage in the commercial adoption of Apple's payment solution, and by the end of 2022, it will witness support from third-party apps like Shopify Point of Sale. The feature is currently in the beta-testing phase and will be available on the iPhone X and its successors. Moreover, the tap-to-pay feature will eventually make its way to wearable devices as well, allowing users to make Apple Pay payments by tapping their smartwatch against the merchant's iPhone.