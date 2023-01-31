Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Review: Alexa's Riding Shotgun

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) is a compact USB-powered Bluetooth dongle that aims to bring the power of Alexa inside your car. Being able to control your car with your voice is great. Especially for those who don't already have the capability to do so.

It's a compact device that is easy to store and get set up. It has a clean design that doesn't jump out at you and blends into your car easily. Alexa is also useful when you need her to perform a variety of tasks. These tasks include making calls, sending messages, or getting directions.

The issue is that the Echo Auto is in an odd position in the market where I'm not entirely sure who it was designed for. I could think of a few situations where adding something like the Echo Auto could be beneficial, but they are niche situations. Far too often it seems to just add an additional layer of complexity that may not be needed.