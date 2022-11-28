Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Review: Power, Smarts, And Clutter

This Fire TV Cube has an octa-core CPU, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. This device is incredibly quick and loading was practically non-existent. You will notice the speed of the device from the moment you power it on. It flies from one screen to the next and it maintained that speed throughout my testing.

Around the back, you will find a wide selection of ports. There is an HDMI 2.1 input, an HDMI 2.1 output (which is ARC compatible), a USB 2.0 port, an IR extender, and an ethernet port. I was surprised and happy to see an onboard ethernet port this time around, so initially, I hardwired an ethernet cable to the Fire TV Cube. I was disappointed to find out it only supports 10/100 speeds. While it topped out at 100 Mbps with a wired connection, I experienced 500 Mbps speeds with a wireless connection thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E this time around. Having an HDMI input gives you the ability to use Alexa to control things like your cable box with just your voice.

Underneath the fabric houses an 11-watt speaker. It's great for listening to Alexa and is plenty loud enough. Just don't expect it to replace your sound bar — or TV speakers for that matter. It also includes Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting headphones and game controllers.