Now Anybody In The US Can Try Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming

Though cloud-based gaming services have been around for a while, they've only recently seen a surge in popularity due to platforms like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Sony was one of the earliest players in the industry with its PlayStation Now platform, which launched way back in January 2014 as a subscription service with on-demand access to a large game library.

Microsoft has since followed Sony's lead with its own Xbox Cloud Gaming platform that launched as a beta in 2019. Though each service varies a bit, with some requiring users to purchase titles and others providing access to them at no additional charge, each comes with the same benefit: the ability to play on whatever device you own, including a smartphone or tablet that wouldn't be able to handle such performance demands on their own.

Amazon's Luna is similar to these existing platforms, though, as expected, the company ties it into its wider Prime ecosystem with certain perks for its members. Whether the company will be able to compete with such a late start remains to be seen, but the free access to some titles for Prime members and support for Amazon's popular Fire TV devices paint a promising picture.

Luna+ is priced at $5.99 per month, assuming you're either an existing customer who received early access to the platform or you sign up by March 31 — that promotion also applies to customers who sign up for Family Channel, though it's cheaper at $2.99 per month.

Once April 1 arrives, Luna+ will increase to $9.99 per month for new customers, while the Family Channel will increase to $5.99 per month. As for gamers who want access to the other channels, you'll pay $4.99 per month per channel for Jackbox Games Channel and Retro Channel. Users who want access to the Ubisoft+ Channel will pay considerably more at $17.99 per month.