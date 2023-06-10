Samsung Picture Frame TVs: Just A Gimmick, Or Worth The Price?

In a lot of futuristic science-fiction settings, decoration sensibilities tend to differ from those we hold here in the present. For one thing, rather than canvas artwork, many futuristic depictions of homes have artwork displayed on a screen, either hanging on the wall or floating in midair. It's certainly a good way to make your setting look future-y, but have you ever considered what it would be like to actually display artwork like that?

Samsung has approached the concept with aplomb in the release of their picture frame TVs, aptly named "The Frame." The picture frame TV is exactly what it says on the tin- a QLED HDR smart TV that, when not in use as a TV, can be used to display extremely realistic works of art, sci-fi style, doing so whenever you walk by thanks to a motion sensor. It's a fascinating device, for certain, but is such a thing actually worth the substantial buy-in?