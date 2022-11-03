How To Set The Best Picture Settings On Your Samsung TV

There is a reason why Samsung has been in the TV business for over 50 years. Consistency in their design, manufacturing, and picture quality have set them apart from the competition and landed the brand a permanent spot as a leader in the industry.

However, as technology like gaming graphics and movie CGI have progressed, even Samsung's cutting-edge TVs could use some slight modifications to produce their best possible picture. It may sound like a complex and potentially scary task if you've never tried to modify your TV's picture settings. But rest assured, they make it as easy as possible to get the correct settings for your medium of choice, according to this brief tutorial from Samsung.

Whether you're trying to play the latest horror game on your PS5 or stream the new Game of Thrones series, there is a picture setting that's perfect for your TV. It may not seem like it, but subtle differences in darkness and contrast can make all the difference in video quality and potentially make or break a producer's vision for a particular scene.