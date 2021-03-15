These five Bethesda games get FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S today

Last week was a big one for Microsoft and Bethesda, as the two companies more or less finalized their merger agreement. In the wake of the European Commission approving Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, major players from both companies sat down for a long roundtable discussion in which they talked about the future of Bethesda and its subsidiaries at Xbox Game Studios.

There wasn’t much news to be shared during that roundtable, though Bethesda and Microsoft did reveal that a bunch of Bethesda games were hitting Xbox Game Pass the next day. When that happened, the number of Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass went up to 20, and Microsoft said that it would implement its FPS Boost technology in some of those games.

Today Microsoft made good on the promise, pushing FPS Boost to Dishonored: Definitive Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Prey, and Fallout 76. FPS Boost is available in these games to everyone, whether you own the game outright or you’re playing it through Xbox Game Pass.

FPS Boost essentially does what it says on the tin, giving these games higher frame rates when they’re played on a next-gen console like Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. In all five of these games, Microsoft says that FPS Boost brings them from their original frame rates of 30 fps to “nearly 60 fps.”

We’re guessing the presence of the word “nearly” there means that we’re going to see some fluctuation at the high end, but regardless, these five games should all have higher, more consistent frame rates when played on an Xbox Series X|S. If you’re playing one of these titles on one of those consoles, you can see if FPS Boost is turned on by pressing the Xbox button in-game to open the Guide, where it’ll tell you in the upper-right corner if FPS Boost is active. Microsoft says that it’ll have more FPS Boost games to announce in the coming weeks, so we’ll keep an eye out for that information.