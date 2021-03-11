Xbox Game Pass is getting a boatload of Bethesda games tomorrow

Even though Xbox GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg told us that today’s roundtable event between Microsoft and Bethesda wouldn’t include much in the way of news, there was one morsel for us to sink our teeth into. As it turns out, Xbox Game Pass is about to get a flood of Bethesda games. These games are being added tomorrow, so if you were wondering what you’d be playing this weekend, Xbox Game Pass could be a good place to look.

Even though Microsoft says that Xbox Game Pass is getting 20 games tomorrow, the truth is that it isn’t getting quite that many, as some of these titles like Fallout 76 and Skyrim Special Edition were already available through the service. Still, the fact remains that there are a bunch of Bethesda games joining the service tomorrow, and once they do, there will be a grand total of 20 Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass.

As of March 12th, the list of Bethesda games available through Xbox Game Pass will include Dishonored, Dishonored 2, DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM Eternal, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

That is quite an extensive list, and the vast majority of these games are going to be available through all iterations of Xbox Game Pass – console, PC, and cloud. The are a mere four exceptions to that: Morrowind and Oblivion will only be available on console and PC; The Elder Scrolls Online will be available on cloud and console; and Fallout: New Vegas will only be available on console.

In its announcement today, Microsoft and Bethesda said that “a handful” of these games will be able to take advantage of FPS Boost when played on an Xbox Series X|S, but didn’t say which titles will support the feature and promised that more information is coming soon. Even after this massive content drop, there are still a few Bethesda games that need to make their way to Game Pass. We’ll let you know when those launch, so stay tuned.