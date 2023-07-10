Bluetti's Prime Day 2023 Deals Offer Huge Savings On Power Stations Big And Small

Clever shoppers know it's often best to wait for Amazon Prime Day before they make a purchase, but Bluetti is flipping the script this year by extending deals on its solar generators and portable power stations to both Prime and non-Prime subscribers alike. Discounts are available on some of Bluetti's newest and most capable models, slicing up to $960 off the sticker price in the process. There are options whether you're looking to keep the juice flowing while camping, all the way through to powering your home in an outage.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins on July 11th, and will run for two full days of deals and promotions. Usually, of course, those deals are only available to people who also subscribe to Amazon Prime. However, between July 11th through July 12th at 23:59 PDT, Bluetti will be offering the same discounts for anybody shopping through its official site.