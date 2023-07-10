Bluetti's Prime Day 2023 Deals Offer Huge Savings On Power Stations Big And Small
Clever shoppers know it's often best to wait for Amazon Prime Day before they make a purchase, but Bluetti is flipping the script this year by extending deals on its solar generators and portable power stations to both Prime and non-Prime subscribers alike. Discounts are available on some of Bluetti's newest and most capable models, slicing up to $960 off the sticker price in the process. There are options whether you're looking to keep the juice flowing while camping, all the way through to powering your home in an outage.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins on July 11th, and will run for two full days of deals and promotions. Usually, of course, those deals are only available to people who also subscribe to Amazon Prime. However, between July 11th through July 12th at 23:59 PDT, Bluetti will be offering the same discounts for anybody shopping through its official site.
Portable power stations for the best camping
Just because you're off-grid, doesn't mean you need to be disconnected, and turning an average camping experience into the best glamping vacation is straightforward with a portable power station. For Prime Day 2023, Bluetti has deals on five of its most capable models.
Most portable are the Bluetti EB3A, EB55, and EB70S. Priced from $199 — discounts of up to 33% — they're straightforward to carry to a campsite, tipping the scales at between 10.14 pounds and 21.4 pounds. Despite that, they offer between 268 Wh to 716 Wh of battery capacity.
Each comes equipped with a variety of ports, for maximum flexibility. As well as USB and wireless pads — making charging smartphones and tablets easy — there are AC ports and car outlets. An EB3A can recharge an iPhone 12 up to 25 times, Bluetti says, and keep a 5W LED lantern running for up to 30 hours.
Bluetti's newest portable power stations have deals, too
To really elevate a vacation, there's the AC60 and AC180. Bluetti's newest portable power stations are seriously flexible — and powerful. The Bluetti AC60 may only be just over 20 pounds in weight, but it has a sizable 403 Wh LFP battery inside, and is IP65 water and dust resistant. For those who need even more power, it supports Bluetti's B80 expansion batteries, for a maximum capacity of 2,015 Wh.
Then there's the Bluetti AC180, which packs a whopping 1,152 Wh battery. With 1,800W of output — and a 2,700W Power Lifting mode for particularly juice-hungry appliances — it's the power centerpiece of any trip or vacation. Four AC outputs, USB-C ports capable of recharging a laptop and more, and expansion support for Bluetti's B80, B230, and B300 batteries mean it'll scale for pretty much any device and any situation. There's also 500W solar charging support and 1,440W fast AC charging, for super-swift top-ups.
Mobile power for the most memorable road-trips
Hitting the road is a grand American tradition, but RV life needn't mean going without all the power you need. The Bluetti AC200P isn't only just one of the company's most flexible portable power stations, it's also getting in on the Prime Day action ahead of time. In fact, you can save 32% on the AC200P right now, with its $1,119 price sticking around until July 12.
Part of the AC200P's appeal is undoubtedly its capacity. With its 2,000 Wh battery, paired with a 2,000W AC output (supporting up to 4,800W surge, to handle the peak power demands when appliances first turn on), it's able to run refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, and more.
However, the AC200P also supports some of the fastest and most flexible charging around. There's up to 700W of solar charge support, which means a full recharge can take just 3.5-4 hours from the sun alone. Combine AC and Solar (for a maximum of 1,100W) and that drops to as little as 2.3 hours. No need to delay a road trip.
Surviving home outages and peak grid prices
While all of Bluetti's portable power stations can be just as useful at home, for serious outage resilience you'll want to consider the well-reviewed AC300 & B300 and AC500 & B300S power stations. They're also included in this year's Prime Day deals, with savings of up to $899 depending on system.
The Bluetti AC300 & B300 is usually $3,498, but for July 11th and 12th it's down to $2,599. That gets you 3,000W of AC output — or 6,000W surge — and a total of 16 different outlets. It'll work as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), automatically switching to supply a home with battery power in the case of a grid outage. And, with up to four B300 expansion batteries supported — for up to 12,288 Wh of total power, using long-lifespan LiFePO4 battery technology — that outage can last for days without seeing your key appliances go offline.
For even more power-hungry homes, the Bluetti AC500 & B300S power station is the company's answer to the meanest outages. It's usually $4,799, but for Prime Day 2023 that is dropping to $3,999. It supports up to 5,000W of continuous power output (and 10,000W surge) along with up to 3,000W of solar charging input to help save on utility bills. By adding B300S expansion batteries, up to 18,432 Wh of capacity can be on-tap, for up to six days of outage resilience.