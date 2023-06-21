Prime Day Returns In July, But Some Sales Have Already Begun

Amazon will kickstart the next edition of its sales and discounts extravaganza next month. The company has announced that its next Prime Day event starts on July 11 at 3:00 am (EDT), and will go through July 12. Amazon is promising that with the upcoming iteration of its sales fest, shoppers will not only benefit from deals on big-name brands such as Bose, but is also promising "more deals on small business products than ever before."

Amazon has already created a dedicated corner on its online e-commerce platform that will list limited-time price cuts on products offered by small businesses such as Balanced Tiger and Allkem Beauty. Of course, Prime subscribers will get an added dash of perks, such as early access to the hottest deals and deeper discounts, in addition to some logistics-side benefits. "With Invite-only deals, we're adding more value to the Prime experience," says Amazon executive Jamie Ghani.

Moreover, to save Prime subscribers the mad online rush of hot deals vanishing quickly, Amazon will also redirect shoppers directly to online storefronts of partner brands such as Anker and Wyze, thanks to a new function called Buy With Prime. Some of these deals are already live starting June 21.

Amazon is also doling out a $200 gift card for buyers getting themselves an approved Prime Visa card. Owners of this card will enjoy a sustained 5% discount for a year across sister brands like Amazon Fresh, Whole Fresh, and the core Amazon store.