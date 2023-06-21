Prime Day Returns In July, But Some Sales Have Already Begun
Amazon will kickstart the next edition of its sales and discounts extravaganza next month. The company has announced that its next Prime Day event starts on July 11 at 3:00 am (EDT), and will go through July 12. Amazon is promising that with the upcoming iteration of its sales fest, shoppers will not only benefit from deals on big-name brands such as Bose, but is also promising "more deals on small business products than ever before."
Amazon has already created a dedicated corner on its online e-commerce platform that will list limited-time price cuts on products offered by small businesses such as Balanced Tiger and Allkem Beauty. Of course, Prime subscribers will get an added dash of perks, such as early access to the hottest deals and deeper discounts, in addition to some logistics-side benefits. "With Invite-only deals, we're adding more value to the Prime experience," says Amazon executive Jamie Ghani.
Moreover, to save Prime subscribers the mad online rush of hot deals vanishing quickly, Amazon will also redirect shoppers directly to online storefronts of partner brands such as Anker and Wyze, thanks to a new function called Buy With Prime. Some of these deals are already live starting June 21.
Amazon is also doling out a $200 gift card for buyers getting themselves an approved Prime Visa card. Owners of this card will enjoy a sustained 5% discount for a year across sister brands like Amazon Fresh, Whole Fresh, and the core Amazon store.
All-in for Prime loyalists
Amazon is introducing invite-only discounts exclusively for its loyal Prime subscribers so that they can get their hands on some of the most lucrative deals early for smart TVs, which will get up to a massive 75% discount — alongside similar attractive deals on audio gear, watches, and more. Prime subscribers can set up deal alerts by visiting the dedicated Prime Day microsite to get push notifications. The Alexa voice assistant will nudge you about the same, and can also set up an event reminder for excited shoppers.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon will use Prime Day to hawk its own products as well. Alexa-enabled devices such says the third-gen Echo Show 5 and the Echo Pop speaker are getting up to 55% price cut, while kid-centric devices will be up for grabs with up to 63% discounts in tow. For smart home enthusiasts, Ring gadget bundles will be up to 66% cheaper, while Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems can be had for less than half their regular price.
The Prime Day deals are also being extended to entertainment outlets. Prime members can enjoy movie rentals at half the usual price, while a handful of partner channels will be available to subscribe at only $0.99 for the next couple of months. For new subscribers, AMC+ and Paramount+ will be go at half the subscription price for two months, while the MGM+ and Amazon Music Unlimited will be available for just $0.99 in monthly fee for the next three months.