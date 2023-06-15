Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023) Review: A Better Experience

Amazon is constantly releasing updated versions of its in-house devices, and recently the Echo Show 5 received a reboot. But has the retail giant made any significant changes to its device, and have any significant issues been solved since the last Echo 5 show came out? The whole device seems to be redesigned, with a more wedge-like appearance and a new screen. The power wire is also new, so if you were planning on tossing an old Echo device and just plugging the wire into this, it's not going to work. The new Show 5 comes in three colors: charcoal, cloud blue, and glacier white (we're reviewing the last of these three options).

The quality of this Echo device is actually a huge improvement over its predecessors. If you compare it to something like an echo dot, obviously the screen adds a whole bunch of functionality. But it's when you compare it to a second-generation Echo Show 5, you really see how far Amazon has come with this device. It's still not perfect, and a few mistakes were repeated, but this may well be the best Echo product currently on the market.

