5 Great Tech Gift Ideas For College Graduates In 2023

If you're looking for a gift with a range of uses, a smart speaker is probably your best option. Google and Amazon make some of the most popular smart speakers, with the Echo series and Google's Home products offering high quality at a low price. You can get your hands on one for under $20 if you catch an Amazon sale at the right time. So what do you get for your money?

At a basic level, a smart speaker streams music. You can either connect it to your phone and use it as a simple Bluetooth speaker — or hook something like a Spotify account to it and have the device draw from that. The latter option also allows a user to play, pause, skip, and request songs via voice commands. A smart speaker is also something that can be built on. It can be used as a sort of personal assistant. If you ask it to remind you an assignment is due at midnight next Tuesday, it will. It functions as an alarm or timer, and if it has a display, it can act as a little TV.

The speaker can also form the core of a smart home. Sync a few reasonably priced lightbulbs and a streaming stick up with it, and your graduate's whole room can be controlled through voice alone. So, in summary, this is a fairly cheap gift that has a whole host of functions and may remain useful for years to come.