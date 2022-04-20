Netflix Stock Just Took A Huge Hit. Here's Why

Netflix is finally beginning to feel pandemic burnout in a serious way. Earlier today, MarketWatch reported that Netflix stock prices dropped to about $221, a 36% decrease from its previous high of roughly $348 per share. This is the second time such a rapid drop in stock prices occurred in the streaming service's tenured history. By comparison, Netflix stocks fell 40.9% on October 15, 2004, but it's important to consider that it was a much smaller company back then — CNN reported on the initial price dump in October, 2004, noting that Netflix shares only dropped in price from $17.43 to $11.05.

In its early report, MarketWatch went on to project Netflix market valuation would potentially dip below $100 billion for the first time since January 22, 2018. The aforementioned drop in market valuation already seems to have come to fruition, according to Yahoo Finance, which shows Netflix valued at $99.11 billion as of this moment. This is an astounding drop from the $154.8 market valuation that the company closed with yesterday evening.

This all comes one day after a Netflix reportings call, held on April 19, which suggested that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022. The sudden collapse in Netflix share value is unprecedented for the popular streaming service, whose stakeholders likely did not see such a drastic market response occurring as a result of its recent subscription price hikes for 4K subscribers, despite ongoing economic challenges such as rapidly increasing gas prices worldwide.