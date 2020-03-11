Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock serves up multi-device wireless charging

After Apple wound up canceling its AirPower charging pad – the one that was supposed to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once – other manufacturers have been stepping up to fill the gaps. Logitech is the latest company to throw its hat in the ring, today announcing the Powered Wireless Charging 3-in-1 dock.

Less of a charging pad and more of a charging station, the 3-in-1 Dock nevertheless has the space and capability to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch at the same time. While the AirPods lay flat on the pad, the phone is charged in an upright position, with a dedicated charging pad for the watch situated next to the phone.

Both of the standing pad and the charging pad that lays flat are capable of charging phones, so the 3-in-1 Dock could be a good choice for multi-device households. Logitech says that the 3-in-1 Dock will work with non-Apple Qi-enabled devices as well, including those from Samsung, Google, and LG. A full compatibility list can be found on Logitech’s website.

Logitech’s announcement today didn’t stop at the 3-in-1 Dock, as the company also revealed the Powered Wireless Charging Stand. Essentially, this is a wireless charging pad that allows you to stand your phone upright and continue using it while it’s charging. Rounding out the trio of new devices is the Powered Wireless Charging Pad, which is a pretty straightforward product if you’ve ever used a wireless charger before.

All three products offer 7.5W fast charging for Apple devices and 9W fast charging for Samsung devices. The 3-in-1 Dock is unsurprisingly the most expensive of the bunch, clocking in at $129.99. The Wireless Charging Stand will cost $59.99 and the Wireless Charging Pad brings up the rear with a $39.99 price point. All three are available today from Logitech.com and Best Buy in both the US and Canada.