Is There A Better Time Of Year To Buy An iPhone? Here's What You Should Know

Being that Apple has pretty strict pricing controls, you shouldn't expect any kind of significant sales on the newest iPhones in the first few months after its release, which is usually in September for the flagship and March for the iPhone SE. Though there will almost certainly be carrier promotions for the newest iPhones, they're generally for increased trade-in value and/or conditional bill credits. This won't help you if you want to buy the phone outright at a discount. So if we begin with those caveats, when can you find significant iPhone discounts?

If you're looking at getting the previous model year's phone, then the price of that model should drop right after the announcement of the newest one. This also lays the groundwork for the increased likelihood of additional discounts during major holiday sale events and their equivalents, like Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Amazon's Prime Day.

This means that for whatever the current iPhone is at a given moment, the best time to buy is roughly winter through spring, with Memorial Day being the best-positioned holiday relative to Apple's release cycle. Though you may see other sales for Prime Day and Labor Day, unless the discount is overwhelming to the point of being more than what Apple usually drops prices by year over year, you should just wait out the summer until the new model comes out.