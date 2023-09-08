5 Things To Expect From Apple's iPhone 15 Event: Watch Series 9, New AirPods And More

The stage is set, invitations are out, and preparations are coming to fruition for what is arguably the most important product launch event for Apple in 2023. Christened "Wonderlust," the in-person event will kick off at Apple's HQ in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m local time on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

It is no secret that the focus of this launch event will be the next generation of iPhones — likely branded the iPhone 15 series. Alongside the various iPhone models, Apple is also expected to showcase other products at the event that include the next generation of the Apple Watch, as well as a new generation of AirPods. Besides these hardware launches, Apple is also likely to use the event as an opportunity to showcase all the new capabilities and features enabled by the new versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and WatchOS 10.

While its September iPhone launches have always been crucial for Apple, the 2023 event holds special significance for multiple reasons, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

To start with, this event comes in the background of a global iPhone sales slump, and Apple is to use this event as a springboard for the success of the next-gen iPhones. With reports indicating that Apple has moved some part of its iPhone 15 production out of China to India, this would also be the first time that a latest iPhone model would come out of a factory outside of China. In the following sections, we discuss all the possible things that could happen at Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 launch event.