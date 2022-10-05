Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review: The Bigger Display Decision

Size isn't everything, but sometimes it's real nice to have. That's pretty much the argument for Apple's iPhone 14 Plus: a fresh addition to the 2022 smartphone line-up that feels plenty familiar. Combining the scale of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the features — and, very nearly, the price tag — of the iPhone 14, if it's a compromise then it's a compelling one.

Starting at $899, it's the second cheapest in the iPhone 14 family. The allure here is scale: now, one of Apple's most affordable options is also its largest. It also puts the emphasis right back on whether you think of yourself as a content creator or a content consumer.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That may sound like an obvious — dare I say easy — judgment call, but this year's decision has been made much trickier by Apple's move to add greater separation between its entry-level and its flagship phones. At a time when the iPhone 14 Pro reveals the next generation of hardware and design decisions, too, you'd be forgiven for thinking of the non-Pro phones as the last of an old breed.