What's The Best Feature Of The iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max? Here's What Apple Fans Say - SlashGear Survey

What's The Best Feature Of The iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max? Here's What Apple Fans Say
Apple released the iPhone 14 series a couple of days ago, and fans have already made up their minds about the features they think are the best. At the Far Out launch event, the company revealed four new iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, the newest entrant in the iPhone lineup, as well as the iPhone 14 Plus and two Pro models: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, you might think that the iPhone 14 Plus model is the only major change that has happened this year, but there is more to it. For instance, Apple has released a new smartwatch variant called the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged model with the largest display and battery on an Apple Watch to date.
Unlike previous years, most of the new features released for the iPhones are exclusively available on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. For instance, features like always-on display and Dynamic Island are only available on the Pro models. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus do get Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, a better primary camera sensor, and a new Action Mode for shooting videos, but that seems to be the extent of it. SlashGear asked its readers about their favorite Pro features offered by the iPhone 14 series and received some interesting answers.
iPhone finally has always-on display and fans like it
In the survey, SlashGear asked Apple fans what they think is the best feature of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. From 611 participants based in the United States, a relatively small group said that they love the always-on display on the new Pro models. The always-on display has been around for quite some time, but only on Android smartphones. However, Apple has stylized the feature in its typical fashion. While Android phones display an entirely new interface as the always-on display, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max darken your lock screen to the extent that only the important information is visible. This way, the new iPhones retain a lot of information on the screen, such as the widgets and clocks added with iOS 16. All in all, Apple's implementation of the always-on display is more refined.
Moving ahead, we found that users commend the new A16 Bionic chip on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. With a change in the placement strategy, only the Pro models have received new Apple silicon this year (the A16 Bionic). Early benchmarks reveal that the A16 Bionic is significantly better than the A15 Bionic, which is leaps and bounds ahead of the chipset that powers the Android flagships such as Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro. This makes the iPhone 14 Pro the most powerful smartphone out there.
Improved cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro are fans' favorite
Are you aware of the new Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? As it turns out, many people think it is the best feature offered by these two models. Put simply, this new feature detects when a user has been in a car crash and informs emergency services about it. To make the feature possible, Apple has equipped the iPhone 14 models with a new force sensor that can measure acceleration and deceleration up to 256 Gs. Other sensors, such as the barometer and the gyroscope, can detect changes in the vehicle's cabin air pressure and the phone's position. As impressive as the Crash Detection feature is, it is only available on the latest iPhones.
Crash Detection comes in second to the most popular feature, however. Participants say the improved cameras are the best aspect of the Pro iPhones released this year. Apple replaced the 12MP primary sensor with a larger, 48MP one. Further, it has also released a new image processing algorithm called the Photonic Engine that offers up to two times brighter images with all the sensors on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The cherry on top is the new 12MP front camera with autofocus. Overall, the cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro models are a substantial upgrade over those on the last year's iPhone 13 Pro.