What's The Best Feature Of The iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max? Here's What Apple Fans Say - SlashGear Survey

Apple released the iPhone 14 series a couple of days ago, and fans have already made up their minds about the features they think are the best. At the Far Out launch event, the company revealed four new iPhones, including the vanilla iPhone 14, the newest entrant in the iPhone lineup, as well as the iPhone 14 Plus and two Pro models: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, you might think that the iPhone 14 Plus model is the only major change that has happened this year, but there is more to it. For instance, Apple has released a new smartwatch variant called the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged model with the largest display and battery on an Apple Watch to date.

Unlike previous years, most of the new features released for the iPhones are exclusively available on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. For instance, features like always-on display and Dynamic Island are only available on the Pro models. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus do get Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, a better primary camera sensor, and a new Action Mode for shooting videos, but that seems to be the extent of it. SlashGear asked its readers about their favorite Pro features offered by the iPhone 14 series and received some interesting answers.