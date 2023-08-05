New Apple AirPods (2023): Everything We Expect

Apple's last AirPods product launch was in September 2022 — less than a year ago — when it launched the second-gen AirPods Pro. Similarly, the company's entry-level model — the standard AirPods — last received an update in October 2021, less than two years ago. It is, therefore, safe to assume that both these products aren't in desperate need of an update in 2023. That leaves us with the AirPods Max, which has not seen an update since December 2020. It is quite possible that Apple is working on releasing an upgraded version of the AirPods Max this year with several new updates. However, there have been no such indications from the company so far.

Rumors of a refreshed AirPods Max, however, have been part of the news cycle since 2022, with noted tech journalist Mark Gurman talking about a possible launch by mid-2022. That, however, did not happen, and nearly a year later, we still have no signs of an updated AirPods Max. In January 2023, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple could delay the launch of an updated AirPods Max to 2024, which, if true, would make it the longest gap between two successive generations for any AirPods product so far.

(4/5)

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

If the Apple AirPods Max (2nd Generation) does arrive in 2023 or 2024, there's also been calls for Apple to drop its price tag to saner levels. Gurman has also indicated that the product could feature minor updates, including new color options and possible support for lossless audio.