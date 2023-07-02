Apple May Be Working On New Hearing Health Features For AirPods

Apple is increasingly turning its attention to more health-centric hardware integrations after tasting unprecedented success with the Apple Watch and the fitness ecosystem built around it. The next target for a wellness-focused overhaul is the AirPods, which might soon get the ability to measure body temperature and detect hearing issues using a customized test.

That's according to the latest edition of Mark Gurman's PowerOn newsletter, which claims that Apple engineers are testing a sensor that can assess body temperature from within the ear canal. That wouldn't be unusual, as thermometers designed to measure body temperature using an infrared sensor and the ear canal are common and reliable. However, it's unclear whether the temperature sensor in the AirPods will provide on-demand temperature readings or if it will only be used for sensing abnormalities like fever.

Apple has already added temperature monitoring to the Apple Watch, but instead of offering on-demand temperature readings, it passively monitors the user's body temperature while they sleep. There's a dedicated app called Cycle Tracking that provides insights about ovulation and fertility windows based on that data. It's unclear whether Apple will build other similar health products that take advantage of temperature sensors in the AirPods — assuming the rumor proves to be accurate, of course.