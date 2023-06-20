Sennheiser's First OTC Hearing Aids Support Android And iPhone

In 2022, Sennheiser's consumer business went through a change of ownership when it was acquired by Sonova — a Swiss company known for its presence in the hearing care space. While this change of hands didn't affect Sennheiser's core business, it seems to have opened up new avenues for the company. More than a year after the acquisition, the first outcome of the Sonova-Sennheiser combination comes in the form of new Sennheiser-branded over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids.

The company has just announced two FDA-approved hearing aid products: the Sennheiser All-Day Clear and the Sennheiser All-Day Clear Slim. While this is not technically Sennheiser's first foray into the world of hearing aids (that credit goes to the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus), these products are the first ones from the company to be marketed as OTC hearing aids. If not already evident, the Sennheiser All-Day Clear Slim is the smaller of the two devices, and while both models get their dedicated charging case and accessory kit, the All-Day Clear Slim gets an additional compact carrying case.