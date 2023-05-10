10 Apple Watch Ultra Features That Will Change How You Use Your Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Ultra is the newest and most advanced addition to Apple's already stunning lineup of smartwatches, and it is chock-full of impressive features that do more than just tell time and track fitness.

Right off the bat, you'll notice that at 49mm, the Ultra's a titan compared to smartwatches from Apple as well as those from other popular brands like Samsung and Fitbit. The larger display makes it easier to read text, type, and view information, but that's barely scratching the surface. With the right usage, the Ultra's a mighty smart companion to keep you connected, productive, and healthy.

In this article, we'll explore 10 Apple Watch Ultra features that will make you wonder how you ever lived without them. We'll cover the Ultra's Action button, diving capabilities, durability, and high-precision GPS, and other valuable features. If you're on the fence about picking up the Ultra, these specs will give you more clarity on how suitable the smartwatch is for your lifestyle. Here are 10 indispensable Apple Watch Ultra features.