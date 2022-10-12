Google Pixel Watch Review: Surprisingly Convincing

The Google Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of hardware. The version we're reviewing here has what Google calls a Polished Silver case and a Charcoal Active band. The shape is elegant and the design looks and feels comfortable.

The display is bright, colorful, and responsive. In the past, I've found smartwatch software in general to be entirely too unintuitive. This device has a version of Google's wearable software that can be navigated easily in a variety of ways. I was surprised to find how quickly I became accustomed to switching between using the touchscreen, the crown, and the button.

The button on this device is well hidden but easy to access, as it should be. It's positioned just to the side of the crown and is capped with the same finish as the rest of the watch case. A single press brings up recently accessed apps, and a long press summons Google Assistant.

The crown works in concert with haptic feedback that goes a long way in making the hardware and software feel like a single entity. You'll feel tiny bumps as you roll through a list, and scroll to the top of a menu, you'll feel a more substantial bump.

The touchscreen may feel small to you if you've used an Apple Watch or any other more massive wearables from companies like Samsung. I assumed it would feel too small to me when I first heard the size of the screen, but since I first put the device on my wrist, I've not once wished for the same screen, only bigger.