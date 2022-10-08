Google Pixel Watch Vs Apple Watch 8: The Big Differences Explained

Battery life is an important consideration when you're buying a device. You can have the most advanced smartphone on the market, but it is borderline useless if your customers could only use it for half an hour before it ran out of juice. Battery life is especially important with smartwatches. A key selling point on a lot of smart wristwear is fitness tracking, and that is usually a 24 hour thing. During the day, your watch might track your steps, periods of exercise, and heart rate. At night, while your phone is probably charging on the nightstand, your smartwatch is likely still strapped to your wrist and tracking your sleep. This leads to two problems. The watch needs a long battery life so it can get through both day and night, second, it needs to charge quickly so it can make the most of the small windows where you can plug it in and still achieve near 24/7 tracking.

On paper, both watches do a good job, but Apple's watch may do things better if features are turned off. In terms of how long a charge lasts, the Pixel Watch can go "up to" 24 hours, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can last 36 in "low power mode." Both companies' claims are based on a best-case scenario. Apple's watch is operating with most of its features disabled, hence the low power mode, and "up to" is incredibly vague, and just means it isn't expected to go beyond that point. We doubt either case accounts for heavy use or use with power-sapping features like GPS. The company estimates around 18 hours of charge with "regular use," but it wouldn't be a shock if both watches had a very similar amount of battery life.