Google Pixel Watch Pairs Wear OS With Fitbit Fitness Smarts

Google has unveiled its entry into the premium smartwatch market at Made by Google '22. The Pixel Watch promises to offer unique styling, fitness tracking, decent battery life, and a not-so-unique but still new safety feature. While the company owns a well-known Smartwatch brand, this is the first watch it has slapped its own name on.

As the watch is part of the Google Pixel ecosystem, expect smoother connections and integration with other Pixel devices. This includes the phone and earbuds that have also been revealed today. So if you're a huge Google fan, there's a whole set of devices out there that match stylistically and play very well together. If you aren't a Google fan but are still into the Pixel watch, Bluetooth is also an option.

The watch will also debut with the latest version of Google's in-house smart device operating system, Wear OS. The company says the new operating system brings a "refreshed UI and rich notifications, see even more at a glance." There are also a number of apps specialized to work on the device. Google's native apps have obviously been optimized — apps like Google Wallet, Calendar, and other Google favorites are central to how the watch operates. Google Assistant is right there too, so you can say "Hey Google" and not have to mess around with any menus. There are also less serious features, like the ability to set a Bitmoji as your watch face.

The company also says Spotify, Strava, Bitmoji, Adidas Running, MyFitnessPal, and Calm are amongst the third-party developers that are also on board. In terms of battery life, the Pixel Watch offers a full 24 hours of battery life from a single charge, and Google claims you can half-fill the battery in as little as 30 minutes.