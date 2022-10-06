The Google Pixel Watch Challenges Fitbit More Than Apple Watch: Hands On

It always seemed like a matter of when, not if, Google would build its own smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is the inevitable result, the Android-maker's vision of what a modern wearable should look and behave like, leaning heavily on fitness and wellness, and intentionally aiming to blend in a little more than rivals. What a lot of people will be asking, though, is whether Google's watch is arriving too late.

That's because it's not unfair to say that Google's push into smartwatches hasn't exactly been all that successful. Wear OS, and before that Android Wear, were meant to take on the Apple Watch and populate wrists with a whole host of different designs from a wide array of manufacturers. Instead, underwhelming performance and a dwindling number of options left the whole project feeling half-baked.

The big question, then, was whether Google would try to address that itself. After years of repeating its commitment to the platform and its partners, the decision to launch an own-brand smartwatch could be seen as an admission that the Wear strategy isn't working. However, the rumors of a Pixel Watch have been longstanding.