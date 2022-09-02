Fitbit Fall Lineup 2022 Hands-On: Simple Winners

Today we had the opportunity to go hands-on with all three of Fitbit's latest fitness tracker wearables. In the mix we have the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. Each of these devices has been refined enough that it should be able to compete with any comparable device on the market — and yet, if you've been a fan of Fitbit for some time, you'll notice that these devices have stayed largely the same over the last few years.

If you're looking at these devices from afar, they don't appear all that different from a wide variety of fitness trackers or smartwatches that've been released by all manner of smart device companies in recent years. It is only when you actually wrap one of these devices around your wrist that you understand why you took the time to seek out the brand Fitbit. As is generally the case with any modern mobile smart device, you get what you pay for. You're buying the brand because it's reliable and trustworthy — and because Fitbit has its color schemes on lock.